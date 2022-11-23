Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Nov 23
    PBA

    Jayson Castro doubtful for TNT's must-win match vs Bay Area

    by homer d. sayson
    4 hours ago
    Jayson Castro TNT
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    WITH their conference on the line, the TNT Tropang GIGA woke up to some good and bad news on Wednesday.

    Matt Mobley, the import replacement for the injured Cameron Oliver (hyperextended knee), will suit up in the must-win match against the league-leading Bay Area Dragons this afternoon at the PhilSports Arena.

    [READ: TNT parades new import vs Bay Area]

    Unfortunately for TNT, star point guard and emotional leader Jayson Castro is unlikely to suit up, team insiders bared.

    The veteran playmaker sustained a sprained ankle in last Sunday's 89-85 loss to Ginebra, a debacle that made TNT's quest for a spot in the quarterfinals a steeper climb.

    Castro's injury did not require X-rays, but he has been unable to practice with the team the last two days, sources added.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      High-scoring Fil-Am star Mikey Williams, who also limped off the Ginebra match with cramps, is also a go along with the debuting Mobley.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Multiple sources told SPIN.ph that TNT was able to secure Mobley's Fiba clearance from his German club in the Basketball Bundesliga where the 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard last played for the Casademont Zaragoza.

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicMeralco BoltstopicPaul LeetopicRR PogoytopicJapeth AguilartopicChris NewsometopicCalvin Abueva
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again