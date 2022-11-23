Jayson Castro doubtful for TNT's must-win match vs Bay Area

WITH their conference on the line, the TNT Tropang GIGA woke up to some good and bad news on Wednesday.

Matt Mobley, the import replacement for the injured Cameron Oliver (hyperextended knee), will suit up in the must-win match against the league-leading Bay Area Dragons this afternoon at the PhilSports Arena.

Unfortunately for TNT, star point guard and emotional leader Jayson Castro is unlikely to suit up, team insiders bared.

The veteran playmaker sustained a sprained ankle in last Sunday's 89-85 loss to Ginebra, a debacle that made TNT's quest for a spot in the quarterfinals a steeper climb.

Castro's injury did not require X-rays, but he has been unable to practice with the team the last two days, sources added.

High-scoring Fil-Am star Mikey Williams, who also limped off the Ginebra match with cramps, is also a go along with the debuting Mobley.

Multiple sources told SPIN.ph that TNT was able to secure Mobley's Fiba clearance from his German club in the Basketball Bundesliga where the 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard last played for the Casademont Zaragoza.