    TNT parades new import against twice-to-beat seeking Bay Area

    by Reuben Terrado
    6 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    BAY Area guns for a twice-to-beat advantage on Wednesday when it goes up against TNT in the PBA Season 47 Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

    The Dragons and the Tropang Giga square off at 3 p.m. in a match with playoff implications.

    See Bay Area, Ginebra, Magnolia, Converge fight for twice-to-beat spots

    Holding a 9-2 win-loss record, Bay Area will play its final game of the elimination round, with a win enabling the Dragons to secure a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals.

    TNT, on the other hand, is in a virtual must-win situation as it shares ninth place with Rain or Shine at 4-6 (win-loss).

    Bay Area Dragons coach Brian Goorjian

    Bay Area is on a three-game winning streak after defeating Magnolia, 95-89, last Saturday, fortifying its chances of taking the twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals.

    TNT has been struggling as of late with two straight defeats, dropping an 89-85 decision against Barangay Ginebra on Sunday.

    The Tropang Giga are set to parade a new import for the contest in Matt Mobley, a 28-year-old product of Central Connecticut and St. Bonaventure.

    Listed at 6-foot-4, Mobley played internationally in Belgium, France, Turkey, Spain, and Germany before signing with the Tropang Giga.

      In the second game, San Miguel goes for its second straight win with a match against Terrafirma at 5:45 p.m.

      The Beermen are out to improve their 4-5 win-loss record, and keep themselves in the fight for quarterfinal berths.

      San Miguel defeated Phoenix, 108-104, to arrest its two-game skid.

      Terrafirma is going for back-to-back victories after it ended a 25-game losing streak with a 124-114 win over NLEX last Friday.

      PBA Updates
      topicArwind SantostopicJapeth AguilartopicPhoenix Super LPGtopicLeo AustriatopicScottie ThompsontopicJio Jalalon
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
