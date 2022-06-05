Jayson Castro hits clutch baskets late to carry TNT past Magnolia

JAYSON Castro scored 16 points including key baskets late as TNT started the season in impressive fashion, beating Magnolia Chicken Timplados, 78-72, on Sunday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang GIGA opened strongly despite the absence of Fil-Am star Mikey Williams as Castro took charge late in the game to assert TNT's supremacy in the early rematch between the two finalists from last season.

Troy Rosario scored 22 points while sparking a key run in the final quarter with a three-pointer before Castro finished off the Hotshots with a performance reminiscent of his best days with Gilas Pilipinas and TNT.

Rosario also had 10 rebounds and two blocks aside from standing at the forefront of a TNT defense on a poor shooting night for both teams.

But the Tropang GIGA proved they had enough to pull through in the absence of Williams, who was named Rookie of the Year last season. Williams is still in the middle of negotiations for his contract extension.

“Obviously, without our most potent offensive weapon, we had to rely on our defense. The only way we can win games is to limit the production and scoring of the other team. Fortunately, that’s what happened,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes.

“You could see that we were bleeding for our points. It was very hard for us to score baskets. But we expected this,” said Reyes.

Castro scored a three-point play with 1:40 left in the game, extending the lead of TNT to 73-69. He also nailed two free throws for a 75-71 lead.

Ian Sangalang had 18 points to lead the way for Magnolia, which was still up, 66-62, before Castro took over.

The scores:

TNT 78 – Rosario 22, Castro 16, Khobuntin 9, Ganuelas-Rosser 9, Pogoy 8, Erram 5, Montalbo 3, Cruz 2, Reyes 2, Marcelo 2, Tungcab 0, Banal 0.

Magnolia 72 – Sangalang 18, Barroca 14, Jalalon 12, Abueva 12, Reavis 5, Lee 4, Wong 4, Dionisio 3, Corpuz 0, Dela Rosa 0, Laput 0.

Quarters: 22-21; 42-42; 53-55; 78-72.

