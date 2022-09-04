Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jayson Castro available for Game Seven despite hurting ankle

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Jayson Castro SMB vs TNT Game 6
    TNT star Jayson Castro is making a valiant stand.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    GIVE Jayson Castro the medal of valor.

    The veteran guard is all geared up to play in the deciding Game Seven of the PBA Philippine Cup finals against San Miguel Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Jayson Castro injury update

    Despite still feeling pain on his sprained ankle, the 36-year-old Castro vows to play in the do-or-die encounter for all the marbles.

    Castro suiting up is certainly a welcome development for the reigning champions, whose title-retention bid suffered a major blow following the absence of head coach Chot Reyes due to health protocols.

      The native of Bacolor, Pampanga was even part of the TNT starting unit together with Mikey Williams, Kelly Williams, Poy Erram, and Roger Pogoy.

      Castro sat down Game 6 of the series following the sprained ankle he suffered the previous game.

      He averages 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in five fames in the finals.

