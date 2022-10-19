Jaydee Tungcab making the most of minutes with TNT hounded by injuries

JAYDEE Tungcab is taking advantage of the opportunities with TNT hounded by injuries early in the conference.

Tungcab posted his best game of the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup thus far as he had 14 points in 19 minutes during TNT’s 110-91 victory over Rain or Shine.

The former University of the Philippines cager is averaging 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals as he gets playing time following injuries to Jayson Castro, Mikey Williams, Kib Montalbo, and Brian Heruela.

“We knew that JD would get a lot of playing time because of the injuries that we sustained,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes. “In fact, in practice, he was practically the only point guard that we had… He was basically manning the point all by himself.”

“We had to call in our 3x3 guys just to get practice. We even invited guys like Nico Elorde to come in and practice because we really didn’t have enough bodies,” said Reyes.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Jaydee Tungcab and the Tropang Giga overpower an all-Filipino Elasto Painters squad. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Watch Now

TNT drafted Tungcag fourth overall in the Season 46 draft, before he was released by Gilas Pilipinas early this year.

“I told him in our training camp that he had to prepare himself because he will get playing time just because of the situation,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Reyes is happy with the former Gilas cadet's performances.

“He has very good size and athletic ability as a point guard. He is a tall point guard. Something that we really don’t have. Hopefully, this is part of his continued development as a player,” said Reyes.

Tungcab will have another chance to replicate his recent play as TNT faces NLEX on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. at the Philsports Arena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.