Jay Washington joins Blackwater practice for first time since trade

BLACKWATER is looking at activating newly-acquired veteran Jay Washington in order to strengthen its frontcourt in the 2021 PBA Governors Cup.

Coach Ariel Vanguardia said he already had a talk with the 40-year-old forward, who practiced with the Bossing for the past two days.

"Not bad," was how Vanguardia described the shape Washington was in when he showed up for the training.

"We will see if we can activate him by tomorrow."

The Bossing, currently sporting a 0-2 record, is set to take on the Meralco Bolts in their next outing on Thursday.

Still, that doesn't necessarily mean Washington is already a cinch for a roster spot with the team.

"We need to see more of him," said Vanguardia.

CBC trade

Washington, a former No. 1 pick and twice Best Player of the Conference, was acquired by Blackwater from TNT Tropang Giga as part of the trade for Carl Bryan Cruz.

His vast experience should come in handy for a Blackwater frontcourt which has been relying so far on youngsters Barkley Ebona and Will Mcaloney as Kelly Nabong is still recovering from injury and David Semerad out for the entire conference after undergoing surgery.

Both Frank Golla and rookie big man Reymark Acuno have been relegated to the unrestricted free agency list with rights to salary.

