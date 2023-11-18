Javi GDL says Terrafirma has the pieces to make run at PBA playoffs

JAVI Gomez de Liano believes Terrafirma is capable of reaching the playoffs.

Speaking after the team's second straight victory in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup, Gomez de Liano said the team is determined to erase the team’s reputation as a cellar dweller now that the Dyip have the pieces to make a push.

The former University of the Philippines player said that desire was evident when Terrafirma pulled off a 113-112 victory over NLEX on Saturday, the team's first winning streak since it won three straight games against San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra, and Blackwater during the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup semi-bubble in Bacolor.

“It just shows that we wanted to win this game,” said Gomez de Liano. “We are a brand-new team na rin. New players. This time around, we really want to change the narrative of our team.”

“I really think that we can make it all the way to the playoffs. Hopefully, further on. But we are taking it one game at a time,” he added.

Gomez de Liano had a game to remember on Saturday when he notched a new career-high of 31 points. He was efficient as he hit 10 out of his 15 shots from the field, and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line.

The former B.League player also grabbed five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.

Javi thankful to Cardel

On pace for his best conference in the PBA, Gomez de Liano is thankful to head coach Johnedel Cardel for giving him opportunities to shine. Entering the NLEX game, Gomez de Liano was already averaging 17 points per contest.

“Nothing changes naman. I’m always ready whenever coach calls my name. Luckily, this year, I’m getting more opportunities," he said.

"On my end, I’ve got to make sure na I always deliver when I’m on the court. And at the same time, now that I’m getting more minutes, I also have to work on the other aspect that I need to improve on.

“I had two turnovers that could have been controlled. Those small details, it makes me work harder so that I can get better,” he added.

