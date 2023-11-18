Terrafirma wins rare back-to-back games as NLEX import blows tying free throw

TERRAFIRMA clinched its second straight win, overcoming NLEX, 113-112, on Saturday in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Ynares Center.

Javi Gomez de Liano had a career-high 31 points as he spearheaded the Dyip to their first winning streak since winning three straight games during the 2021 Philippine Cup semi-bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Terrafirma gets lucky break

But Terrafirma needed a little luck escaping with the win only because NLEX couldn't complete its late comeback after import Thomas Robinson missed his second free throw with 1.3 seconds left in reguation.

Aldrech Ramos scored a putback with 3.7 seconds remaining for a 113-111 lead before Terrafirma survived anxious moments in the final seconds.

Thomas De Thaey had 23 points and 16 rebounds while Stephen Holt played the best game of his young PBA career, scoring 21 points including two key treys late in the contest that pushed Terrafirma's lead to 110-102.

Despite the big baskets by Holt, NLEX was still able to mount a kast-ditch comeback that saw Robinson knot the score at 111.



Terrafirma coach Johnedel Cardel said the team badly wanted to win against NLEX as a boost of confidence ahead of a game against TNT.



“It’s the work ethic of the players,” said Cardel. “They want to win this game before going to the big team TNT.”



The Dyip also had a lot of heroes in the game with Isaac Go chipping in 17 points and Juami Tiongson, the key player in Terrafirma’s previous win over Blackwater last Wednesday, adding 14 points.



Robinson scored 40 points, while Don Trollano added 19 points for NLEX, which couldn’t follow up its overtime win over San Miguel last Wednesday and fell to 1-2.



Kevin Alas only played for three minutes due to an injury in his left knee which he suffered early in the second quarter.



The scores:



Terrafirma 113 – Gomez de Liano 31, De Thaey 23, Holt 21, Go 17, Tiongson 14, Ramos 4, Carino 3, Cahilig 0, Alolino 0, Olivario 0, Calvo 0, Daquioag 0, Camson 0.



NLEX 112 – Robinson 40, Trollano 19, Rosales 13, Anthony 10, Miranda 10, Rodger 8, Herndon 7, Nieto 3, Semerad 2, Alas 0, Marcelo 0.



Quarters: 22-31; 51-53; 81-79; 113-112.

