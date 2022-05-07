Javi Gomez de Liano heads home to join PBA Draft

JAVI Gomez de Liano is heading home as he applies for the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

The former University of the Philippines forward's handlers will submit his application on Saturday as he moves back home after a season in the Japan B.League.

Gomez de Liano, 23, was used sparingly by the Ibaraki Robots and netted only 3.3 points on 36-percent shooting from deep to go with 1.2 rebounds in just 9.46 minutes through 34 games. He did have his moments, like when he poured a season-best 17 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep in Ibaraki's game against Levanga Hokkaido last April 24.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Javi Gomez de Liano averaged 3.3 points for the Robots.

Gomez de Liano will wrap his season up this weekend with the Robots facing the Gunma Crane Thunders at Adastria Mito Arena.

The 6-foot-5 shooter also had a solid final season with the Fighting Maroons where he got 9.4 points on 35-percent shooting from distance, to go with 3.0 rebounds in 20 minutes in UAAP Season 82. It buoyed him for his long awaited callup for Gilas Pilipinas where he saw action in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers last year.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.