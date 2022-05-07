Letran's Jeo Ambohot, Christian Fajarito declare for PBA Draft

JEO Ambohot and Christian Fajarito still has an NCAA crown to defend for Letran, but the two are already looking ahead to their futures as they declared for the 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

The Knights big men have submitted their applications as they hope to have their names called while looking to end their collegiate careers in Muralla with a championship to boot.

Ambohot, 25, is a 6-foot-7 stretch four who has been one of the main weapons for Letran this NCAA Season 97.

He posted 10.56 points on 59-percent shooting from the field, alongside 9.78 rebounds, 1.56 blocks, and 1.11 assists in 25 minutes of play to help the Knights complete a 9-0 eliminations sweep.

Ambohot's standout performance also earned him a place in the MVP conversation this season which should boost his stock for teams looking to add more ceiling.

He also saw action for the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors, but only played for one game in the 2021 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Invitational.

Ambohot was on Chot Reyes' '23-for-2023' Gilas cadets list.

Christian Fajarito also played in the MPBL.



Meanwhile, Fajarito, 25, is a 6-foot-6 center who made his triumphant return to Letran this season as a relief big man.

He is currently averaging 4.44 points and 3.89 boards in 11 minutes of action.

Fajarito also played for the Laguna Krah Asia in the 2021 MPBL Invitational last December where he nabbed 15.8 points and 9.8 rebounds in 28.6 minutes.

