Javee Mocon signs three-year deal with Phoenix Fuel Masters

PHOENIX warmly welcomed new acquisition Javee Mocon with a new contract.

The wingman out of San Beda came to terms with the Fuel Masters on a three-year deal which he signed just a few hours after the PBA approved his trade from Rain or Shine to Phoenix.

No less than Phoenix team governor Raymond Zorilla was present to welcome Mocon during the contract signing also attended by Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia and his agent PJ Pilares of Titan Management.

Javee Mocon moves to Phoenix, while Nick Demusis goes to Rain or Shine. PHOTO: PBA Images

