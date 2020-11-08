Javee Mocon regains offensive form — at least from within the arc

JAVEE Mocon finally got his offensive groove back, which was one of the keys to victory for Rain or Shine in its PBA Philippine Cup match against Blackwater.

Mocon scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Elastopainters as they snapped a three-game losing streak to beat Blackwater, 82-71.

Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia is glad that Mocon is now back to his scoring ways. Since scoring 12 points in the Elastopainters’ 85-82 overtime win against Barangay Ginebra, Mocon had yet to break the double-digit mark including a three-point outing against Magnolia last Saturday.

Garcia said his reminders to Mocon were aided by video clips of him not taking open shots during games.

“He has been hesitating,” said ROS coach Caloy Garcia. “He is open and he is hesitating. I told him to keep it simple. We already told him that other teams are giving you this. We even showed him clips.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mocon made very good use of his touches. The former San Beda standout was perfect from the two-point range, hitting all nine of his shots. Mocon was also not hesitant to take long bombs as he took nine threes, missing them all.

Still, it was an excellent outing for Mocon as he notched a double-double while also exerting an effort on defense that led to two steals and two blocks to his name.

Continue reading below ↓

“Alam na natin na siya ang tinitignan at siya ang binabantayan sa team. It’s common na we are trying to give everybody opportunities to score but with Javee, I think the reason he can’t find his shot is just because of hesitations,” said Garcia.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.