Shorthanded Rain or Shine still regains groove, eliminates Blackwater

RAIN or Shine snapped a three-game losing streak, and got back to the race for the top four spots in the quarterfinals after defeating Blackwater, 82-71, on Sunday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Javee Mocon closed the game for Rain or Shine in the fourth quarter to preserve the efforts of Beau Belga in the third as the Elastopainters finally got back to their winning ways with a 5-4 win-loss record.

Rain or Shine won less than 24 hours after its disappointing loss to Meralco in the second match of a doubleheader last Saturday night. The Elastopainters also missed James Yap, and had to play most of the match without Rey Nambatac, who suffered an ankle sprain in the first half.

The woes continue for Blackwater, which has dropped to its sixth consecutive loss and fallen to 2-7 and out of contention for the quarterfinals along NorthPort and Terrafirma.

Continue reading below ↓

As of this writing, Rain or Shine is in a share of fifth place with San Miguel, Meralco, and Magnolia in the team standings, but those three teams will have a game on Sunday against separate opponents. The top four teams at the end of the eliminations will have a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

“I give it to the players. That three-game losing streak started to compound on our pressure,” said Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia. “Ang nawala sa amin is ‘yung enjoyment of the game after that break. After we lost to NLEX, medyo nagkaroon siguro kami ng mga doubts because we weren’t making any of our shots in that game.”

“We just focused on shooting during practice and I told them, we have to grind it out in the last three games kasi puro kami back-to-back games,” said Garcia.

Mocon delivered with 19 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in the win. He provided the offense for Rain or Shine with a jumper and three-point play for a 70-54 lead after Blackwater came to within 12 points. Another basket by Mocon and a jumper by Clint Doliguez pushed the Elastopainters to a 19-point lead, 75-56.

Belga scored 14 points and was huge in the third when he scored back-to-back triples in the back end of a 15-0 run that put Rain or Shine ahead, 53-35. He also had eight points in the second quarter to find his groove offensively.

Continue reading below ↓

Ryan Araña had eight points including two free throws and a lay-up that gave Rain or Shine a 20-point lead, 57-37, the biggest in the match-up as the Elastopainters showed no signs of fatigue from their 70-62 loss to Magnolia last Saturday.

Rain or Shine, however, is hoping for the best after seeing Belga getting hurt and needing treatment in the dugout late in the fourth.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The scores:

Rain or Shine 82 – Mocon 19, Belga 14, Doliguez 8, Arana 8, Norwood 7, Borboran 7, Onwubere 5, Wong 5, Nambatac 5, Torres 4, Rivero 0, Rosales 0, Tolentino 0, Ponferada 0.

Blackwater 71 – Belo 15, Sumang 11, Canaleta 11, Escoto 10, Tolomia 4, Gabriel 4, Dario 3, Salem 3, Dennison 3, Daquioag 2, Golla 2, Magat 2, Trollano 1, Shaw 0.

Quarters: 16-20; 38-34; 63-45; 82-71.

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.