Javee Mocon has Robert Bolick as inspiration in return from injury

JAVEE Mocon is glad to be feeling a lot better after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs in his knee.

Mocon saw action for the first time in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup after he went under the knife that kept him out for the first six games of the Fuel Masters so that he could recover.

The former San Beda star took advantage of the playing time given to him in the fourth, when the result of the game between Phoenix and Terrafirma had been already settled. He had 13 points and four assists in 20 minutes of action in the 125-100 win.

Javee Mocon on return

Mocon said his knee has been bothering him even during the latter part of his time with Rain or Shine, “Rain or Shine days ko pa, especially nung latter part, last conference ko sa Rain or Shine,” said Mocon. “Chronic siya. On and off. And then nung paglipat ko sa Phoenix, medyo pinilit ko kasi nga it’s a new team, kailangang magpakita in a way.”

“Feeling ko lumala last conference lalo na nung quarterfinals kami, sobrang sakit na. Sabi ko kay coach Topex nung time pa na ‘yun, ‘Coach, baka magpa-check ako ng tuhod,” said Mocon.

Mocon said he finally decided to go through a procedure after getting an opinion from different doctors.

“Pumunta kami sa tatlong doctors. Sabi nila, kailangan palakasin. May bone spur na pero walang sinabi na surgery na… And then nung fourth doctor ko, may machine siya. Na-locate niya kung saan ‘yung bone spur. Nasa tendon kaya sumasakit,” said Mocon.

The 27-year-old Mocon said he was happy with his performance since he felt he didn’t have rust. His last game was December 9 when they lost to Magnolia in the Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals.

“Siyempre, feeling ko sinuwerte din kami as a team dahil back-to-back games ang Terrafirma. Pagod na rin sila. Masaya na nakabalik na. Matagal na eh parang two months ako. This week lang ako nagpractice, four times with the team. Thankful ako kay Lord dahil hindi ako ganun ka-rusty,” said Mocon.

Mocon said he credits his play in his first game to his fellow San Beda alumnus and former Red Lions teammate Robert Bolick, who didn’t miss a beat when he returned to action this conference after signing a new deal with NorthPort.

“Actually, conditioning hindi masyado. Kinukuha ko pa. Thankful ako sa PT namin at S&C. It all boils down to nutrition. Isang malaking model for me that I look up to is si Bolick eh. When Bolick came back, ultra thin and ready to play agad,” said Mocon.