Phoenix shrugs off Maxwell exit to add to Terrafirma frustrations

DU’VAUGHN Maxwell scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds before being ejected as Phoenix Super LPG overwhelmed Terrafirma, 125-100, on Saturday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Phoenix vs Terrafirma recap

Maxwell had a double-double, bouncing back from his 11-point output against Magnolia last February 10 to end a two-game skid and improve the Fuel Masters’ record to 2-5.

The Phoenix import, however, spent most of the second half in the dugout after he was sent off for a flagrant foul penalty one for landing spot infraction in challenging the shot of Terrafirma import Jordan Williams in the 6:32 mark of the third.

Maxwell already had a technical foul during the 9:19 of the third when he got into a verbal altercation with Alex Cabagnot.

But by the time Maxwell was sent off, Phoenix was already ahead by a huge margin, 75-52, not enough time for Terrafirma to mount a comeback.

Terrafirma lost for the third straight time to go down to 2-5 in the game that also saw Javee Mocon returning for Phoenix in his first game of the conference.

The Dyip’s loss also enabled top teams San Miguel and TNT to formalize their place in the quarterfinals.

“It was unfortunate that he was called for a technical so he had to be ejected,” said Phoenix interim coach Jamike Jarin. “But what he did in the first half helped us have that lead. When we lost him in the third quarter, everybody stepped up. That’s always our mentality. The next man up.”

Jason Perkins had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Mocon had 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field in his first game since undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs in his knee.

Juami Tiongson had 27 points for Terrafirma, which only got 14 points from import Jordan Williams.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 125 – Maxwell 20, Perkins 14, Mocon 13, Serrano 12, Garcia 11, Manganti 10, Lojera 9, Camacho 8, Adamos 6, Muyang 5, Alejandro 5, Tio 5, Lalata 4, Jazul 3, Soyud 0, Go 0.

Terrafirma 100 – Tiongson 27, Cabagnot 16, Camson 15, Williams 14, Gomez de Liano 6, Alolino 5, Cahilig 5, Mina 4, Daquioag 3, Ramos 3, Gabayni 2, Grospe 0, Calvo 0.

Quarters: 29-24; 64-45; 94-69; 125-100.