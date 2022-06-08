Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jun 8
    PBA

    Javee Mocon set to suit up for Phoenix against San Miguel Beer

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    Javee Mocon is set to suit up for the Fuel Masters against June Mar Fajardo and the Beermen.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    JAVEE Mocon could play his first game with Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday as the Fuel Masters battle the San Miguel Beermen to start their PBA Philippine Cup campaign at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    Head coach Topex Robinson said Mocon attended practice with Rain or Shine on Tuesday on the same day that the PBA approved the trade that sent the former San Beda cager to the Fuel Masters.

    See Javee Mocon signs three-year deal with Phoenix Fuel Masters

    In return, Rain or Shine received Nick Demusis, Phoenix’s 2022 first round and 2023 second round picks.

    “He will suit up,” said Robinson.

    In his final stint with Rain or Shine, Mocon averaged 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists during the Governors’ Cup.

    Phoenix eyes a victory over San Miguel in its 6 p.m. clash in its hopes to bounce back after missing the playoffs of last year’s Philippine Cup.

    Like Phoenix, San Miguel also made a move prior to its first game of the season, acquiring Robbie Herndon from Converge for 2023 and 2024 second-round picks in a sign-and-trade real.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Leo Austria
    Coach Leo Austria and the Beermen hope to start the campaign with a big win.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The Beermen are looking to regain the Philippine Cup after winning the crown five straight times from 2015.

    San Miguel coach Leo Austria said the players are motivated to regain the title especially in the all-Filipino conference.

    Continue reading below ↓

    “They are working hard and may extra workout sila. I hope na mag-transform ito into winning ways,” said Austria.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicChito VictolerotopicTerrence RomeotopicLeo AustriatopicCalvin AbuevatopicNorman BlacktopicPido Jarencio
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Javee Mocon is set to suit up for the Fuel Masters against June Mar Fajardo and the Beermen.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again