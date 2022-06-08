Javee Mocon set to suit up for Phoenix against San Miguel Beer

JAVEE Mocon could play his first game with Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday as the Fuel Masters battle the San Miguel Beermen to start their PBA Philippine Cup campaign at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Head coach Topex Robinson said Mocon attended practice with Rain or Shine on Tuesday on the same day that the PBA approved the trade that sent the former San Beda cager to the Fuel Masters.

In return, Rain or Shine received Nick Demusis, Phoenix’s 2022 first round and 2023 second round picks.

“He will suit up,” said Robinson.

In his final stint with Rain or Shine, Mocon averaged 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists during the Governors’ Cup.

Phoenix eyes a victory over San Miguel in its 6 p.m. clash in its hopes to bounce back after missing the playoffs of last year’s Philippine Cup.

Like Phoenix, San Miguel also made a move prior to its first game of the season, acquiring Robbie Herndon from Converge for 2023 and 2024 second-round picks in a sign-and-trade real.

Coach Leo Austria and the Beermen hope to start the campaign with a big win. PHOTO: PBA Images

The Beermen are looking to regain the Philippine Cup after winning the crown five straight times from 2015.

San Miguel coach Leo Austria said the players are motivated to regain the title especially in the all-Filipino conference.

“They are working hard and may extra workout sila. I hope na mag-transform ito into winning ways,” said Austria.

