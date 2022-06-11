Jarencio wishes former player Daquioag well: ‘Mahal ko yang bata na yan’

ANTIPOLO – Pido Jarencio was the first from NorthPort to wish Ed Daquioag well following the harrowing injury the Terrafirma guard suffered Saturday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The concern of the veteran coach was understandable.

Jarencio handled Daquioag in his first two seasons with University of Santo Tomas and developed a close bond which holds up until today.

So it was with great concern for Jarencio when he saw his former player being wheeled out of the Ynares Center after twisting his right foot upon landing while trying to guard NorthPort counterpart Robert Bolick in the third quarter of a 100-86 Terrafirma loss.

“Player ko na yan college pa lang (kaya) mahal ko yang bata na yan,” said Jarencio following the Batang Pier’s second straight win for a share of the early lead with San Miguel.

Daquioag was later taken to the nearby Fatima Hospital to check on the extent of the injury.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Dingras, Ilocos Norte played his first two seasons in college under Jarencio as part of the UST Tigers.

At the same time, Jarencio also hopes Terrafirma players Isaac Go and Eric Camson suffered no serious injury after both exited the game early in the first quarter.

“Kay Isaac Go, naawa rin ako. Siyempre kailangan natin sa Gilas (Pilipinas) yan. Yung bata andun pa rin,” said the NorthPort coach of the sophomore big man, who remains part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

“Tapos kay Camson rin, ayaw natin mangyari yun,” Jarencio added.

“Both teams ayaw natin na merong masaktan, magka-injuries kaya nga meron tayong bagong rules na ginawa para maging healthy lahat ang mga players,” he said. “Sana naman gumaling yung mga players nila.”

