    Sat, Jun 11
    PBA

    Ed Daquioag adds to Dyip woes with ankle injury after bad fall

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Ed Daquioag injury Terrafirma vs NorthPort
    Ed Daquioag was grimacing in pain as he was strechered out.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TERRAFIRMA guard Ed Daquioag was brought to a nearby hospital after hurting his right ankle following a bad fall in the team's PBA Philippine Cup game against NorthPort on Saturday.

    Ed Daquioag injury report

    Daquioag appeared to have twisted his right foot upon landing on the floor of Ynares Center while trying to stop a driving Robert Bolick midway in the third quarter.

    The former UST star was grimacing in pain while down on the floor, before he was stretchered back to the Dyip dugout.

    Terrafirma personnel said initial diagnosis could be a case of severe sprained ankle, although the team is also bracing for the worst.

      The Dyip were trailing, 65-56, when the incident happened.

      Daquioag, who finished with four points, five rebounds, and three assists as a starter, was the third Terrafirma player to go down with an injury during the game after big men Eric Camson and sophomore Isaac Go.

