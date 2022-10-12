Jarencio and Vanguardia have put 'bumping incident' behind them

PIDO Jarencio has already buried the hatchet with fellow coach Ariel Vanguardia.

The two shook hands at midcourt of the Smart Araneta Coliseum after NorthPort’s 87-83 comeback win over Blackwater on Wednesday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

“Good na kami nun. Nagkamay na nga kami kanina. OK na kami,” said Jarencio during the post-game presser.

Watch the two coaches shake hands:

The two coaches had a 'physical contact' the last time their teams met in the Philippine Cup after Jarencio confronted Vanguardia for calling a timeout with 6.6 seconds left and the outcome already in favor of the Bossing, 97-90.

Jarencio got dismayed after Blackwater didn’t even attempt a shot and simply let time run out.

The Batang Pier coach later bumped Vanguardia during the customary shaking of hands after the game.

The two were later summoned by Commissioner Willie Marcial, with Jarencio eventually being slapped with a P20,000 fine for his action.

