Pido eyes better future for NorthPort as Slaughter, Elorde yet to sign deals

NORTHPORT’S current roster is suited for the future.

Not for the present, though.

Coach Pido Jarencio lamented the sudden loss of key players further hurt the Batang Pier’s cause after remaining winless in the PBA Governors Cup behind a 104-90 loss to Rain or Shine Saturday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Batang Pier failed to come to terms with big man Greg Slaughter and back-up guard Nico Elorde in time for the resumption of the season-ending conference.

A third one in Robert Bolick agreed to re-sign with the franchise, but came late in the day and didn’t meet the deadline of roster changes in time for the team’s game against the Elasto Painters.

Currently on the injury list are Art Dela Cruz and Jonathan Grey.

“Wala, kulang talaga tayo, e. Dati may malaki tayo, ngayon wala na. Wala na tayong player,” said Jarencio on his way out of the Big Dome following the loss to Rain or Shine. “Ang liit namin ngayon. Tapos bata pa si (Troy) Rike. Si Jamie, bata pa rin.

“Pang-future, maganda ito. Build! Build! Build! Yun hanggang magkaroon ng highway.”

The Batang Pier lost for the fifth straight time and are one of two teams still yet to make the win column along with Blackwater.

There remains some optimism left on Jarencio, though, with the return of Bolick, and new import Jamel Artis learning to blend with the rest of his teammates in the next few games of the Batang Pier in the eliminations.

“I’m not sour-graping, pero yung Jamel (basically) five days pa lang andito, so nag-aadjust pa yan sa time zone, playing condition. Hindi ako nag-dadahilan pero kitang-kita naman. Siguro pag tumagal yan, bubuti yung takbo ng team,” said the NorthPort coach.

“E si Berto, babalik pa lang sa amin. So adjustment ulit yan.”

