Mike Nieto impresses in debut as ROS keeps NorthPort winless

MIKE Nieto came up with a PBA debut to remember, scoring a team-high 21 points, enabling Rain or Shine to beat NorthPort, 104-90, on Saturday in the Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

ROS vs NorthPort recap

Nieto found his touch early in the game to help set the tone for the Elastopainters, who evened their record to 3-3 and snap a two-game losing skid.

Nieto also contributed when Rain or Shine needed it most after NorthPort came to within two points in the third, hitting shots to increase the lead further for his new team.

Henry Walker had 17 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists to send the Batang Pier to fifth consecutive loss on the day that the team was able to re-sign Robert Bolick to a new contract.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Bolick though didn’t see action in the game.

“Our sense of urgency coming to this game is big. If you get too far down, it’s hard to comeback especially our schedule doesn’t get any easier,” said Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina in reiterating how big the victory was.

A jumper by Nieto was part of Rain or Shine’s 16-0 run to turn a 60-58 lead into a 76-58 advantage, the biggest in the game.

The former Ateneo product had eight points in the fourth including a triple to settle the final score late in the contest.

Norbert Torres had 12 points, while Anton Asistio added 11 for Rain or Shine, which missed Rey Nambatac in the game due to an injury.

Jamel Artis and Kevin Ferrer had 23 points apiece for the struggling NorthPort squad.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The scores:

Rain or Shine 104 – Nieto 21, Walker 17, Torres 12, Asistio 11, Norwood 10, Mocon 8, Caracut 7, Ponferada 5, Borboran 4, Santillan 4, Belga 3, Jackson 2, Guinto 0, Tolentino 0.

Continue reading below ↓

NorthPort 90 – Artis 23, Ferrer 23, Malonzo 13, Santos 11, Sumang 6, Rike 5, Taha 3, Balanza 3, Doliguez 2, Cruz 1, Abundo 0, Subido 0, Dumapig 0.

Quarters: 25-22; 51-40; 79-64; 104-90.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.