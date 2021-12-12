Brownlee, Pringle lead Ginebra to comeback win over Alaska

JUSTIN Brownlee made a triumphant return as he made the needed basket and crucial stop for Barangay Ginebra to beat Alaska, 80-77, on Sunday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena.
Brownlee scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds including the game-tying basket after the Gin Kings trailed by seven points in the fourth. The do-it-all import also forced a steal, one of his three in the game, that led to a Stanley Pringle go-ahead jumper and the Gin Kings regained the lead, 75-73, with 40.4 seconds left.
Brownlee’s heroics proved to be enough as the Gin Kings nailed its free throws to maintain the slim lead on its way to a win in its first game of their Governors’ Cup title defense.
