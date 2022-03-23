Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Japeth Aguilar's calf injury a dampener for Ginebra's Game One win

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Ginebra big man Japeth Aguilar in action against NLEX in Game One.

    BARANGAY Ginebra's Game 1 win over NLEX cost the Gin Kings one key player as big man Japeth Aguilar went down with a calf injury.

    Coach Tim Cone confirmed the 6-foot-9 Aguilar went down with the injury at the end of the Kings' 95-86 victory over the Road Warriors to open their PBA Governors Cup semifinals series at the MOA Arena.

    "It put a damper on our win," said Cone.

    WATCH:

    Japeth Aguilar limps off with a calf injury after Ginebra win over NLEX

    Aguilar finished with four points and five rebounds before heading to the bench. He still briefly played in the third quarter, before going out for good at the 10:43 mark with Ginebra trailing by just a single point, 47-46.

    Cone said Aguilar initially hurt his calf in the Kings' game against TNT Tropang Giga last Saturday.

    "In the second TNT game, somebody kicked him in the calf," Cone recalled. "And there's a bruised on the muscle and it weakens the muscle."

    "We don't know how long, or when he will be back in the series or what at this point. Calf injury is really delicate," stressed the Ginebra mentor.

