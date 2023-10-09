Jamie Malonzo signs new two-year deal with Barangay Ginebra

HANGZHOU — Jamie Malonzo's playing career continues to soar.

The high-flying Fil-Am forward just renewed his contract with Barangay Ginebra, receiving a new two-year deal from the PBA's most popular ballclub.

Barangay Ginebra governor and San Miguel Corp. (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua confirmed the signing of Malonzo.

The fresh contract is the latest in the career of Malonzo which went to a high when Barangay Ginebra acquired him in trade with Northport.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Not long after his transfer, the former No. 2 overall pick won his first championship as the Kings thumped the favored Bay Area Dragons in the Commissioner's Cup finals that went the full seven-game route.

Malonzo was later called up for the Fiba World Cup qualifiers, and eventually cracked the national team's 12-man roster to the World Cup.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He could have made it to the Gilas team in the just-concluded 19th Asian Games, but a shoulder injury he suffered in the World Cup forced him to miss the Asiad, where Gilas won the gold medal for the first time in 61 years.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph