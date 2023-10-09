Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Oct 9
    PBA

    Jamie Malonzo signs new two-year deal with Barangay Ginebra

    Gin Kings secure services of high-flying swingman up to 2025
    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Jamie Malonzo
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    HANGZHOU — Jamie Malonzo's playing career continues to soar.

    The high-flying Fil-Am forward just renewed his contract with Barangay Ginebra, receiving a new two-year deal from the PBA's most popular ballclub.

    See PBA to hear Cariaso side in tune-up incident vs former team Converge

    Barangay Ginebra governor and San Miguel Corp. (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua confirmed the signing of Malonzo.

    The fresh contract is the latest in the career of Malonzo which went to a high when Barangay Ginebra acquired him in trade with Northport.

    Jamie Malonzo Game One TNT vs Ginebra PBA finals

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Not long after his transfer, the former No. 2 overall pick won his first championship as the Kings thumped the favored Bay Area Dragons in the Commissioner's Cup finals that went the full seven-game route.

    Malonzo was later called up for the Fiba World Cup qualifiers, and eventually cracked the national team's 12-man roster to the World Cup.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      He could have made it to the Gilas team in the just-concluded 19th Asian Games, but a shoulder injury he suffered in the World Cup forced him to miss the Asiad, where Gilas won the gold medal for the first time in 61 years.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again