Do-it-all Jamie Malonzo is season's first PBA Player of the Week

JAMIE Malonzo is proving to be the next big thing for NorthPort.

The do-it-all Fil-Am wingman has raised his game a notch in his sophomore year and is one of the main reasons for the Batang Pier’s fast start in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Malonzo averaged 18.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.0 block shots in NorthPort victories over Rain or Shine (91-84) and Terrafirma (100-86) that gave the Batang Pier a share of the early lead with San Miguel.

The big numbers of Malonzo filled the gap in the middle for the undersized Batang Pier and earned him the season’s first Player of the Week honor from the PBA Press Corps.

His 15.5 rebounding average is the best in the league so far.

“Kapag rumi-rebound siya ang dali naming manalo. Siya talaga yung isa sa mga key pieces namin. Kapag rumi-rebound siya, nakakatakbo kami,” said teammate Robert Bolick of the 6-foot-7, high-flying forward.

Continue reading below ↓

“Maganda yung mindset niya, pag sinabi mo, gagawin talaga niya.”

Malonzo is likewise tied for No. 3 in steals with 2.5 per game, ninth in scoring at 18.5 points, and 10th in block shots with 1.0 per outing.

He beat out the San Miguel duo of Vic Manuel and CJ Perez for the weekly plum.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Others considered for the plum were Bolick, June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross of San Miguel, Meralco’s Chris Newsome and Reynel Hugnatan, and the trio of Christian Standhardinger, Scottie Thompson, and Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.