Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jun 13
    PBA

    PBA 4-time MVPs Fernandez, Patrimonio team up for 'Handog' duet. WATCH

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Mon Fernandez Alvin Patrimonio
    PHOTO: Courtesy of Karla Fernandez

    BASKETBALL legends Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio reunited recently, not for a game of hoops but a night of fun, laughter, and a lots of singing.

    A Facebook post by Fernandez's wife Karla showed the two four-time PBA MVPs singing a duet to the tune of Handog by Florante during a dinner party.

    WATCH:

    Karla said the Fernandezes hosted close friends as a way of saying thank you for their support in his six-year term as commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission.

    One of the guests was Fernandez's fellow PBA great Patrimonio.

    "Such a rare moment to see two of the country's all-time basketball heroes, both living basketball legends, both four-time MVPs, both who have high regard for each other, have maintained such a wonderful friendship up to this day and outside the court, simply having fun," said Fernandez in the post.

    Fernandez and Patrimonio are not only linked by their MVPs. Patrimonio was coached by Fernandez when he was the playing coach of Purefoods during his early days in the PBA.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicPido JarenciotopicJune Mar FajardotopicSol MercadotopicArwind SantostopicJapeth AguilartopicRobert Bolick
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Courtesy of Karla Fernandez

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again