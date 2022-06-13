PBA 4-time MVPs Fernandez, Patrimonio team up for 'Handog' duet. WATCH

BASKETBALL legends Ramon Fernandez and Alvin Patrimonio reunited recently, not for a game of hoops but a night of fun, laughter, and a lots of singing.

A Facebook post by Fernandez's wife Karla showed the two four-time PBA MVPs singing a duet to the tune of Handog by Florante during a dinner party.

Karla said the Fernandezes hosted close friends as a way of saying thank you for their support in his six-year term as commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission.

One of the guests was Fernandez's fellow PBA great Patrimonio.

"Such a rare moment to see two of the country's all-time basketball heroes, both living basketball legends, both four-time MVPs, both who have high regard for each other, have maintained such a wonderful friendship up to this day and outside the court, simply having fun," said Fernandez in the post.

Fernandez and Patrimonio are not only linked by their MVPs. Patrimonio was coached by Fernandez when he was the playing coach of Purefoods during his early days in the PBA.

