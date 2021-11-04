Yap could miss part of RoS bid to focus on campaign for San Juan councilor

RAIN or Shine has allowed James Yap to focus on his campaign for councilor in the first district of San Juan.

Rain or Shine team governor Mamerto Mondragon made the statement on Thursday, alluding that Yap might not play for the Elastopainters in the coming months due to the elections on May 9.

“We would like him to concentrate and focus on his campaign. Our team recognizes that need for him to touch base with his constituents,” said Mondragon.

The two-time MVP is set to run for councilor under the ticket of incumbent mayor Francis Zamora in San Juan, along with former teammates Don Allado and Paul Artadi, who is seeking a fresh term in the city council.

The campaign period will actually start on March 25 for the local candidates until May 7, according to the Commission on Elections.

The second conference of the 2021 season is targeting a mid-November opening but that might be pushed back as the league hasn’t been granted to allow imports to come in for the tournament.

Yap played in his 17th season in the PBA during the 2021 Philippine Cup where he posted averages of 7.9 points for the Elastopainters. He played in only seven games, all in the Bacolor semi-bubble, after recovering from an injury.

