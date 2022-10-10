James Yap says watching Rain or Shine game brings back itch to play

SINCE he ran and won a seat in the San Juan city council in the last elections, James Yap has been to a PBA venue just twice - first as a public servant when he dropped by the league's games at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in his home city last July.

Sunday was just the second time for Yap, and this time he was there both as a spectator and player as he sat near the Rain or Shine bench in its match against San Miguel.

Yap gamely engaged with fans but was all business after tip-off. He even joined the ballclub in the dugout at halftime and after the match during the lengthy talk with the coaching staff after the 113-105 loss to the Beermen.

Being much closer to the action and actually interacting with his teammates, Yap said he became much more motivated to come back at the soonest possible time.

“Eight months bago uli ako nanood ng laro ng Rain or Shine. Nakakapanibago pero ang sarap ng feeling na gusto ko na pumasok kanina,” said Yap.

Yap, technically, is not part of the Rain or Shine roster since he is not yet under contract. However, the Elasto Painters still hold the rights to the two-time MVP.

The 40-year-old though said he continuously attends Rain or Shine practices though not everyday due to his duties at San Juan. But Yap said he feels a lot better with his fitness though still far from where he wants to be.

Yap reiterated that he will only enter into contract talks with Rain or Shine management once he is at a level of fitness where he can contribute to the Elasto Painters.

“Actually, hindi pa rin kami nag-uusap kasi gusto ko pa magpakundisyon,” said Yap. “Para hindi naman tayo mapapahiya sa Rain or Shine. Very understanding naman ‘yung management. Kung kailan ka ready, sabihan mo lang kami.”

“Kailangan palakasin ko muna ‘yung mga mahihinang part ng katawan natin ngayon,” Yap said with a smile. “Expected naman ‘yun dahil eight months na hindi ako nakapaglaro ng basketball.”

“So far, okay naman. Mukhang kaya. Feeling ko ngayon, medyo lumalakas legs ko,” Yap said.

Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao hinted that Yap could be back come the Governors’ Cup based on his talks with management.

Yap expressed his desire to be an asset to the team once that happens.

“Gusto ko lang din, ‘yung ibibigay nila, masusuklian natin. Hindi ‘yung parang bumalik ka lang, nandyan ka lang,” Yap said.

