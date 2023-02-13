Missed RoS reunion for draft batchmates James Yap, Rich Alvarez

JAMES Yap missed what would have been a reunion for the top 2 picks of the 2004 PBA draft at Rain or Shine.

Yap came back from a basketball sabbatical to sign a one conference contract with the Elasto Painters for the Governors’ Cup at a time when deputy coach Rich Alvarez had just left the team.

Alvarez and Yap were selected one-two during the rookie draft 19 years ago by Formula Shell and Purefoods, respectively.

They previously played together at Purefoods, but the partnership never panned out.

Alvarez parted ways with the Rain or Shine franchise prior to the season-ending conference, according to lead deputy Caloy Garcia.

“Yes wala na si Rich sa amin. I think nasa GenSan team siya sa MPBL,” said Garcia.

Alvarez came on board Rain or Shine before the 2021 Governors’ Cup as part of former coach Chris Gavina’s staff.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

That also happened to be the time when Yap went on a leave of absence with the team after undergoing knee procedure and later, ran for and won a seat in San Juan's city council during the national elections last year.

“Oo nga. Sayang,” said Yap when asked about the missed opportunity.