No goodbyes for James Yap as he awaits ROS management's decision

JAMES Yap said he is still looking to play next season at the end of his one-conference comeback with Rain or Shine in the PBA Governors' Cup on Friday.

"Tignan natin. Mukhang kaya pa naman," said Yap, adding that his fitness now is much better than during the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga, which was the last time he saw action before going on a leave.

"Sa ngayon, masasabi ko naman na healthy ako. 'Yun ang talagang iniisip ko," said Yap.

"Tignan natin. See you next conference," Yap added with a smile.

The 41-year old, however, said it will be up to management if they want him back for another season.

Rain or Shine management brought Yap back this conference for what many expected would be the swan song for the two-time league MVP out of University of the East.

When asked to rate the chances of him playing next season, Yap said smiling: “Sinabi ko nga, 'See you conference eh.' Tignan natin.”

Yap signed a one-conference deal with Rain or Shine, returning to competitive basketball after the two-time PBA MVP took a leave to focus on his successful bid to become a city councilor in San Juan.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Yap said he feels much better this conference as it is the first time in a long while that he was able to be in uniform for Rain or Shine.

“Mas kundisyon nga ako ngayon kesa nung last bubble. Mas healthy ako ngayon. Mas magaan ‘yung feeling ko. Tignan natin. Management na bahala. Sila Boss Raymond [Yu] na at Boss Terry [Que] at si Coach Yeng [Guiao], of course,” said Yap.

“Sa ngayon, okay naman. Masasabi ko na healthy ako ngayon. ‘Yun talaga ‘yung iniisip ko. Nakakahiya naman sa management na pagbalik ko, hindi ka nakasuot (ng uniform). Nandiyan ka sa game pero hindi ka naka-uniform. Naka-civilian ka. Sa ngayon, okay naman,” said Yap.