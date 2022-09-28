Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Sep 28
    PBA

    Guiao hints at James Yap comeback in Governors' Cup

    by Karlo Sacamos
    Just now
    James Yap Rain or Shine practice
    Does James Yap have plenty in the tank left?
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    LOOKS like James Yap’s PBA comeback will have to wait further.

    Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said the 40-year-old guard and new San Juan councilor failed to secure a contract renewal with the Elasto Painters in time for the start of the Commissioner’s Cup, but both sides are working on a deal for Yap to suit up in the season-ending Governors’ Cup.

    When will James Yap come back?

    “Next conference pa,” Guiao said on Wednesday after the team’s 93-71 win over Barangay Ginebra. “I think yun yung agreement niya with management.”

      Yap was absent from the E-Painters' second game of the conference, but lead deputy coach Caloy Garcia said the two-time MVP is regularly joining RoS practices to get back into game shape after he spent eight months away from the league to focus on the local elections.

      How Yap can walk on a tightrope juggling both his duties remains to be seen.

