Sena making most of playing time at Blackwater after riding SMB bench

ANTIPOLO – James Sena had a breakout game in his first game back with Blackwater as well as with his college coach, playing a key role in their victory over TNT to open its campaign in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup.

James Sena on Blackwater return

Sena was one of five players in double figures for the Bossing, finishing with 10 points including two threes in their 85-78 win over the Tropang GIGA.

It was Sena’s first game after he got reunited with Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia, who was also his mentor way back when he was still playing college ball for Jose Rizal University.

“At least, familiar na ako kay coach. Hindi na ako nakapag-adjust kasi alam ko na sistema niya. Weeks pa lang ako nag-eensayo sa kanila galing sa San Miguel,” said the 33-year-old Sena, whose played for Vanguardia from 2006 to 2009 in the NCAA.

Sena was coming off a stint with the Beermen where he played for only six games, including one during the recent Governors’ Cup, before making a return to the Bossing. He admitted the lack of playing time also played a role in his decision to look at other options.

Fortunately, Sena got a break when Blackwater was looking for a big man with the impending leave of Andre Paras from the team.

“Medyo hindi kami nagkasundo sa San Miguel. Naisip ko rin na marami nang player doon. Hindi ako nakakalaro. Nung tinawagan ko si coach, may available kasi si Andre daw parang retired na. Kaya nalipat ako,” said Sena.

“’Yung time na ‘yun, wala pa si Yousef. Kailangan talaga ng big man. Via trade kasi si Yousef for Lojera. That time, nag-practice na ako ng mga two days, three days. Magkasundo na agad,” he added.

Thursday’s game, Sena said, was actually the first time he played eventful minutes after several conferences since 2019 where he played 10 games as one of the shock troopers of Blackwater during that year.

“Na-injure ako nung 2020. Hindi ako nakasama nung bubble tapos pinick up ako ng San Miguel. Parang hindi rin ako nakalaro. Excited uli. Feeling ko parang rookie uli kasi tagal, three years, 2019 pa ‘yung huling nilaro ko. At least, dito, nabigyan ako ng chance uli ni coach Ariel, ng management, at Boss Deo,” said Sena.

Sena is glad for the opportunity given by Vanguardia that he vowed he will not waste by playing his best for Blackwater.

“Buti nga, natapat din siguro,” said Sena of the chance.

