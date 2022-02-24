Jamel Artis confident he can give NorthPort four more wins

JAMEL Artis is confident that he can help NorthPort win the final four games of the elimination round and be in contention for at least a quarterfinal berth in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup.

“Four more straight,” said a confident Artis after scoring 42 points in a 103-101 win over Magnolia - the Batang Pier's second straight against a team at the top of the leaderboard after five consecutive losses.

“I’m here for four more straight, get the guys four more wins and show what I can do in the PBA. It’s my first year. Like I said, I like the game. I don’t want to lose. We got four more straight. I think I can do it. I think we can do it as a team.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

A look at the schedule shows NorthPort still has Phoenix on Saturday, before it faces Blackwater, Terrafirma, and TNT to end the elimination round.

Continue reading below ↓

The Pittsburgh product was nearly unstoppable in the contest despite playing in all 48 minutes. NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio said it was Artis himself who asked that he play the full route.

“Sabi niya sa akin, ‘I’ll play 48 minutes tonight. Don’t take me out.’ Sabi ko, ‘Are you sure you can manage your strength up to the last quarter.’[Sabi niya] ‘Yes, ‘till the end. I’ll give you a win.’”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Green light

“Mayabang din eh pero may pagyayabang no? Nakakatuwa,” said Jarencio with a smile.

Jarencio said he gave Artis the green light to shoot.

“Grabe ‘yung import. Nag-step up talaga. I challenged him before the game. Sabi ko, if he can score 50, 60 points, it’s up to you. You have the go-signal. Kaya nandoon ‘yung confidence,” he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 29-year-old Artis said he knew what was at stake for NorthPort.

“I’m a basketball player. The guys depend on me a lot. I depend on myself a lot and I know what I can do. I know I can lead to wins. Tonight, I knew this game was huge," said Artis, a former G Leaguer who also played in Europe and Japan.

Continue reading below ↓

“That’s okay with me. I do whatever for my team."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.