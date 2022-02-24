Brave NorthPort side deals Magnolia its first loss in Govs Cup

ANTIPOLO – Jamel Artis scored 42 points as an undermanned NorthPort side dealt league-leader Magnolia a stunning 103-101 loss on Thursday in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center.

Artis nailed the crucial shots in a no-relief effort, combining with Arwind Santos and Jamie Malonzo to hold off a gutsy Magnolia comeback from 19-points down and deal the Hotshots their first loss in six games.

NorthPort won for the second straight time to keep its playoff hopes alive with a 2-5 (win-loss) card. Its two wins also came at the expense of the top two teams in the league, having also dealt Meralco its first loss.

The Batang Pier also won without Robert Bolick, who is with Gilas Pilipinas for the Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers, and injured forward Kevin Ferrer.

“This win is for the players. They did their work today. Talagang puso at hardwork. Trabaho talaga,” said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio. “And then, I challenged them na this is the time to shine. Wala ‘yung ibang players at kalaban namin Magnolia. Kaya sabi ko sa kanila, make or break ito.”

All heart

“’Yung eight or nine guys na ni-rotate ko, nagpakamatay sa loob,” said Jarencio.

Magnolia still had one last shot to win the game, but Paul Lee missed a wide-open three-pointer as time expired.

The Hotshots came storming back from a 71-52 deficit to keep themselves in the game, but Artis kept the Batang Pier's heads above water by scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Malonzo scored 19 points including two crucial free throws that increased the lead to 102-99 with 18.4 seconds left. Mike Harris hit two charities, and Artis made only one with 8.9 seconds left to set up the thrilling finish.

Santos added 14 points despite missing the last few practices of the team due to an injury. All of his points came in the first as NorthPort stormed to a 33-21 lead.

Roi Sumang tallied 10 points while Paolo Taha added nine including a corner trey with 5:48 left in the third that enabled the Batang Pier to post a 19-point lead.

Harris came away with 34 points and 12 rebounds while Mark Barroca added 16 points and eight assists. The two players combined with Aris Dionisio to score the team’s 31 points in the fourth.

NorthPort takes on Phoenix on Saturday, while Magnolia hopes to bounce back against San Miguel on Sunday.

The scores:

NorthPort 103 – Artis 42, Malonzo 19, Santos 14, Sumang 10, Taha 9, Balanza 5, Doliguez 2, Abundo 1, Rike 1.

Magnolia 101 – Harris 34, Barroca 16, Lee 14, Dionisio 11, Jalalon 10, Sangalang 9, Corpuz 4, Ahanmisi 3, Brill 0, Reavis 0, Wong 0.

Quarters: 33-21; 58-46; 77-62; 103-101.

