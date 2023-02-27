Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jamaal Franklin slapped P30,000 fine for confronting referees

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Jamaal Franklin complaining referee
    Converge import Jamaal Franklin complained about a pair of non-calls.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    THE PBA slapped a P30,000 fine to Converge import Jamaal Franklin for the confrontational act he did to game officials at the end of the team's 106-103 loss to Phoenix Sunday night in the PBA Governors Cup.

    The hefty penalty was slapped after Franklin appeared at the league office on Monday and had a talk with deputy commissioner Eric Castro.

    The prolific import angrily approached game officials shortly after the match at the Smart Araneta Coliseum after no calls were made in the FiberXers' last two offensive plays against the Fuel Masters.

      The sideline confrontation caught the eye of commissioner Willie Marcial that he approached Franklin and ordered him to head to the Converge dugout not just once but twice.

      The high-scoring import was actually contesting two endgame plays by Converge which he thought would have merited fouls being called against his defender.

      One of those plays came with seven seconds left when Franklin attempted a three-point shot off Phoenix's Simon Camacho and the FiberXers trailing by two.

      He finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists as Converge fell to a 6-3 record.

