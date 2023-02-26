Serrano sizzles for 28 in second half as Phoenix stuns Converge

ENCHO Serrano scored a career-high 28 points to lift Phoenix Super LPG to a 106-103 upset win over Converge on Sunday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Phoenix vs Converge recap

Serrano also hit the key basket, scoring on a floater with 18.7 seconds left to break away from a 103-103 deadlock.

Phoenix later won to improve to 3-5, taking its second straight victory.

Jamaal Franklin missed a three after the Serrano go-ahead basket. After Tyler Tio made only a free throw with 3.5 seconds left, Converge once again went to Franklin but failed to hit the trey that would have sent the game into overtime.

The FiberXers fell to 6-3, and are now in a tie for third with NLEX instead of joining San Miguel at second place in the team standings.

For the well-rested Fuel Masters, they took solo eighth place, avoiding a tie with NorthPort, Rain or Shine, and Terrafirma after taking the victory after an eight-day rest.

“We got a good rest coming to this game. That was our advantage. We were ready to go up and down for 48 minutes. That was our advantage,” said Phoenix coach Jamike Jarin.

“I think they (Converge) got a little bit tired towards the end that’s why we got the win,” said Jarin.

Phoenix got the early lead after a 21-15 advantage, and bounced back after it trailed, 59-47, in the third thanks to Serrano, who scored all his points in the second half.

Du’Vaughn Maxwell had 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Tio and Jason Perkins had 16 points apiece for the Fuel Masters.

Franklin finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists for the FiberXers.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 106 – Serrano 28, Maxwell 19, Tio 16, Perkins 16, Muyang 8, Mocon 7, Camacho 4, Manganti 3, Jazul 3, Garcia 2, Alejandro 0.

Converge 103 – Franklin 30, Balanza 11, Stockton 11, Arana 11, Racal 11, Teng 11, Ahanmisi 10, Tratter 4, Ebona 4, Browne 0.

Quarters: 23-24; 42-49; 66-69; 106-103.