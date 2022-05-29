Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    It’s Cavitex Braves vs. Meralco Bolts for Leg 2 title of PBA 3x3

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Bong Galanza shows the way for Cavitex.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    CAVITEX advanced to the leg final of the PBA 3x3 for the very first time as the Braves nipped the Terrafirma Dyip, 22-11, in the semifinals on Sunday at Robinsons Las Pinas.

    Bong Galanza showed the way with nine points and Dominick Fajardo seven for the Braves, who will be vying for their maiden leg championship after three conferences.

    The Braves are set to meet Meralco Bolts in the showdown for the Leg 2 title.

    Maclean Sabellina vs Mikey CabahugMaclean Sabellina tries to get past Mikey Cabahug.

    The Bolts, who edged out opening leg champion TNT in the quarterfinals (18-17) on Alfred Batino’s game-winning drive, turned back Barangay Ginebra in the other semifinals pairing.

    Joseph Sedurifa and Dexter Maiquez combined for 15 points for the Bolts, who will be seeking their third leg championship.

    The winning team gets P100,000.

