'Iron Man' Tenorio shrugs off ankle injury ahead of Game 4

EVEN the ‘Iron Man’ gets hurt, but LA Tenorio allayed fears he might not be available for Game 4 of the PBA Governors Cup Finals.

The 37-year-old guard said he’s good to go on Wednesday against Meralco despite playing hurt the last time after spraining his right ankle in the Kings’ 83-74 loss on Sunday.

Tenorio played through the pain after going down with the injury in the first half, but was held to just two points the rest of the way as the defending champions again find themselves down in the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

The two-day break in between Games 3 and 4 would be enough for the PBA’s record holder on the most number of consecutive games played, to rest and recuperate.

“Kayang-kaya, malayo sa bituka,” he said in between laughs.

“Pero tingin ko ok naman ito sa Wednesday,” added Tenorio, who said he’s feeling some pain on the ankle. “Kaya naman kasi nailaro ko rin. Kasi kung talagang namamaga, baka hindi ko na nailaro. Ngayon okay naman. Naka-tape naman.”

Tenorio finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists. He had nine points in the first half when the Kings led by as many 43-30 before hurting his right foot.

“Nadaganan nung first half. Ito yung natapakan kay [Chris] Banchero yung sa kaliwa,” pointing at his left ankle.

“Tapos ito (right ankle), nung nag-loose ball, natapakan. Hindi ko alam sino nakadagan,” he said. “Nag-twist siya. Buti bumalik. Naramdaman ko bumalik, e.”

Meralco lead is 'manageable'

In the aftermath of the loss, the veteran playmaker said the Bolts deserved the win as the Kings became too eager to overcome Meralco’s lead that they began taking hurried shots.

“Manageable pa yung lead, e. Nanggigil lang siguro, out of control sa offense, and siyempre naapektuhan yung depensa namin,” he said.

“Papanoorin namin yung video and will adjust, titingnan namin yung ginawa nila (Bolts) sa amin nung third and fourth quarters,” added Tenorio, referring to the second half where Meralco made its big move to overcome the early double-digit advantage of the reigning champions.

