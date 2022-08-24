Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    LOOK: Terrence Romeo shows up to support SMB in Game Two

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Terrence Romeo SMB
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    SHOWING support as San Miguel faces its toughest test yet in its bid to regain the PBA Philippine Cup championship, injured star Terrence Romeo showed up for Game 2 of the finals against TNT at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    The 30-year-old Romeo hasn’t suited up for the Beermen for the entire conference due to a back injury. Neither has he been present in any of the games of the top-seeded team all the way to Game 1 of the best-of-seven title series.

    [READ: Terrence Romeo faces long layoff due to back injury]

    But with San Miguel down 1-0 in the finals following an 86-84 heartbreaker in the series opener, Romeo opted to show up and support his teammates at the Big Dome.

    “OK naman,” was his curt reply when asked about his condition, adding he’s in the game as a way of boosting the morale of the Beermen.

    Romeo, a three-time scoring, last played for San Miguel in the Governors Cup quarterfinals.

    The Beermen were booted out by the Meralco Bolts, 100-85, in a game where Romeo finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

