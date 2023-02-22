Injured Isaac Go grateful for fans’ trust to include him in RSJ PBA All-Stars

SOPHOMORE big man Isaac Go was grateful for the fans who voted him as part of the Rookie/Sophomore/Junior game in the coming PBA All-Star weekend despite being out of commission for more than half a year now due to an ACL injury.

Isaac Go on making RSJ All-Stars

The top pick in the special Gilas draft in 2019 by Terrafirma, Go has not played since suffering the major injury last June just two games into the league’s 47th season.

Out of sight, out of mind? Not in Isaac’s case.

Fans still voted the 6-foot-7 Go as part of the 20-man RSJ selection that will play in the Saturday outing that serves as prelude to the main All-Star game.

Go tallied 1,157,181 votes to rank no. 14 in the balloting, numbers which he wasn’t really expecting.

“When I heard about the voting, I have no expectations, whatsoever. I’ve been basically out for a year now,” he said. “I have no expectations coming in, that’s why I’m very grateful sa mga fans.”

What really gratified him was the fact that he only had a total of seven games since finally being allowed to play in the league after playing for two years as part of the Philippine men’s basketball team’s training pool, before going down with an injury early in last year’s Philippine Cup.

“Hindi pa nga yata ako naka-sampung laro, pero binoto pa rin nila ako. Kaya salamat talaga sa lahat ng fans,” said the former Ateneo center.

In last Monday’s All-Star drafting, Go was taken by coach Richard Del Rosario as part of Team Greats led by top pick Justin Arana.

Go is uncertain whether he can already be played come the All-Star weekend from March 9-12 in Passi City, Iloilo considering he hasn’t been practicing competitive basketball yet.

If not, he said he’s certainly looking forward of playing in future All-Stars.

“It will be a great experience If I get to go. But if not, there’s always a next year,” he said.

“Still very grateful to all the fans who voted and supported me. Salamat talaga sa inyong lahat.”