JVee Casio regrets not being able to play vs former team Alaska

JVEE Casio missed out playing his first game opposite former team Alaska.
The veteran guard sat out a third straight game and watched haplessly as the Aces demolished his Blackwater Bossing, 98-75, in the 2021 PBA Governors Cup on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Casio is still nursing an ankle injury he suffered almost two weeks ago in a loss to Phoenix.
“Gustung-gusto ngang maglaro kaso hindi pa puwede. May maga pa sa paa, e,” said coach Ariel Vanguardia.
It would have been an emotional game for Casio, who played almost a decade with the Alaska franchise before being traded to Blackwater in the off-season.
The 35-year-old Casio was acquired by Blackwater along with big man Barkley Ebona for the rights to Mike Tolomia and a 2022 second round pick.
Ebona meanwhile, had six points and three rebounds against his former team, while Tolomia torched the Bossing for 12 points and three assists.
The Aces raised their record to 3-2 while the Bossing remain mired in the cellar with a 0-5 record.
