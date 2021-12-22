Ashaolu injury a dampener as Alaska extends Blackwater skid to 24

ALASKA arrested a two-game skid and stretched Blackwater's record losing streak.

The Aces breezed past the Bossing, 98-75, despite import Ola Ashaolu going down with an injury in their PBA Governors Cup game on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Four locals led by Maverick Ahanmisi with 17 points finished in double figures for the Aces, who improved to 3-2 as they got back on the winning track after losing their last two games against TNT and Barangay Ginebra.

