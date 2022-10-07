Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Oct 7
    PBA

    Meralco pounces on woeful Terrafirma to barge into win column

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Raymond Almazan Meralco vs Terrafirma
    Raymond Almazan was in the right place, at the right time against the Dyip.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    MERALCO finally got on track in the PBA Commissioner's Cup after notching its first win at the expense of Terrafirma, 105-92, Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    Meralco vs Terrafirma recap

    Import Johnny O'Bryant finished with another double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds, while Allein Maliksi and Bong Quinto added 18 and 17 points respetively for the Bolts, who lost their first two games prior to the win.

    Deputy Luigi Trillo called the shots for Meralco in the absence of coach Norman Black (health and safety protocols).

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicPido JarenciotopicSan Miguel BeermentopicYeng GuiaotopicLeo AustriatopicTerrence RomeotopicMikey Williams
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Raymond Almazan was in the right place, at the right time against the Dyip.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again