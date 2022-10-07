Meralco pounces on woeful Terrafirma to barge into win column

MERALCO finally got on track in the PBA Commissioner's Cup after notching its first win at the expense of Terrafirma, 105-92, Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Meralco vs Terrafirma recap

Import Johnny O'Bryant finished with another double-double of 31 points and 11 rebounds, while Allein Maliksi and Bong Quinto added 18 and 17 points respetively for the Bolts, who lost their first two games prior to the win.

Deputy Luigi Trillo called the shots for Meralco in the absence of coach Norman Black (health and safety protocols).

