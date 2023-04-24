Sangalang to file case vs Singaporean for implication in alleged game-fixing

IAN Sangalang said he will file charges against Singapore businessman Koa Wei Quan who implicated him in an alleged game-fixing incident during the 2018 PBA Philippine Cup.

Ian Sangalang responds to alleged game-fixing

Sangalang on Monday denied his involvement in game-fixing after a talk with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial. He also denied that he knew Koa, who is facing 14 graft charges in the Singapore courts for allegedly influencing the games of the PBA and the Thailand Basketball League between the months of April and May 2018.

“Hindi ko kilala yung tao na ‘yun. Hindi ko ipagpapalit ang career at dangal ko sa ganung bagay,” said Sangalang in his talk with Marcial as quoted by the PBA website.

Marcial confirmed speaking with Sangalang on Monday to SPIN.ph.

“Wala siyang kinalaman doon at idedemanda niya ‘yung nagdamay ng pangalan niya,” said Marcial.

Sangalang was mentioned in a New Strait Times report as allegedly one of the players who were bribed by Koa, who tried to influence games of the PBA and TBL.

The report said Koa offered a USD 5,000 bribe to Sangalang around the time of April 6, 2018, and worked with former player Leo Avenido and a certain Sergei Bien Orillo to lose Magnolia’s match against San Miguel in the PBA Philippine Cup finals by nine points or more.

Koa allegedly worked with the two persons to influence the matches of Blackwater and Columbian.

In the report, Koa also worked with a certain Poh Wei Hao to allegedly bribe Almond Vosotros when he was still playing in the TBL.

