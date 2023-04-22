'Game-fixing' case raises red flag on 2018 Magnolia, Blackwater matches

CHICAGO - Talks about game-fixing in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) used to be just wicked, salacious rumors.

Not anymore.

According to prosecutors in Singapore, a few PBA shenanigans are alleged to be real, supported by facts and documents which led to 14 charges of graft against Singaporean national Koa Wei Quan.

In the court filings, the 32-year old Koa is accused of pouring $70,000 worth of bribe money to arrange predetermined outcomes of games in the Philippine pro league and Thailand's league.

Magnolia Hotshots big man Ian Sangalang is in the center of this firestorm.

According to the complaint, Koa tried to bribe the 6-foot-7, 212-pound center $5,000 "on or around April 6, 2018" for Magnolia to "lose their match against San Miguel Beer by nine or more points in the Philippine Cup Final Game 5."

PHOTO: spin.ph

Multiple attempts to reach Sangalang fell for naught, but I found out that Magnolia did lose to San Miguel in double overtime in Game Five of the Philippine Cup Final in 2018.

The final score was 108-99. A losing margin of nine points.

Seed of doubt

A Magnolia team official, who spoke on condition of anonymity owing to the sensitivity of the matter, told me he remembers that series well, saying that the Hotshots won Game One before losing the next four.

The official also recalls how tepid Sangalang's performance was in that fateful Game Five. Despite logging 49 minutes in the contest, Ian managed just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field.

Innocent until proven guilty is the hallmark of our justice system. But by the same token, when someone talks and walks like a Rambo, it must be Rambo.

In the same complaint, Blackwater Elite players were allegedly paid P525,000 to "win in a 2018 game" by a four-point margin or less or lose their match against the Columbian Dyip."

A quick search revealed that in April 2018, the Dyip crushed Blackwater 126-98, in a Commissioner's Cup encounter.

If convicted of these graft charges, Quan could be imprisoned for five years and fined up to $100,000.

Quan, prosecutors argued, worked with Filipinos Sergei Bien Orillo and former PBA player Leonidez Avenido.

DRAGGED IN THE MUD

Both denied the allegations and spoke to me freely about the controversy. I am inclined to believe them.

Orillo is a successful entrepreneur with business interests in Germany. He is not going to mortgage his name and reputation to make a lousy few bucks in a series of rigged basketball games.

Orillo and Avenido will consult a lawyer and consider filing charges against Quan for dragging their names in the mud. Just to be clear, Orillo and Avenido have not been charged with graft by authorities in Singapore.

But the biggest issue here is Sangalang's as well as Blackwater's and Dyip's alleged involvement in a game-fixing scheme.

If proven to be true, I don't know how the PBA can survive an alleged criminal conduct that will tear at the fabric of the league's integrity.

I sent messages and called PBA commissioner Willie Marcial for comment. He did not reply or answer the phone.

Kume Willie did issue a statement that he will launch a probe and that it will be a long process.

Not good enough.

Your house is on fire, Kume, You need to act on this as swiftly as possible.