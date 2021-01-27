Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jan 27
    PBA

    How Standhardinger benefits with Onwubere, Doliguez around at NorthPort

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | PBA Images

    THE need for players who can stretch the floor prompted NorthPort to make a deal with Rain or Shine where the Batang Pier acquired Sidney Onwubere and Clint Doliguez in exchange for Bradwyn Guinto.

    NorthPort team governor Erick Arejola said Onwubere and Doliguez have upsides that the Batang Pier didn’t have in their bubble campaign in which the team slumped to a 1-10 record inspite of their promising 2019 campaign.

    For one, Arejola said having players like Onwubere and Doliguez will open up the floor inside for their bigs such as Christian Standhardinger.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    “Adding Onwubere who is a big guy who can shoot from the outside, ang style ngayon is stretch four. I think that would open the inside more for Christian to operate,” said Arejola of Onwubere.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Arejola said NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan was able to see Doliguez up close, being a head coach of Letran in the NCAA when the Knights beat Doliguez’s San Beda in the 2019 finals.

    Upon their evaluation, Arejola said the team felt Doliguez will also be a valuable presence for NorthPort not just on offense but also on defense.

    “Two-way player siya that can really help the team. We felt that’s what we lack nung bubble,” said Arejola.

    Onwubere averaged 5.73 points and 3.55 rebounds for the Elastopainters but had his best season, exposure-wise, as he played in all 11 games of the team during the bubble campaign. The Emilio Aguinaldo College product converted 6 of his 27 three-pointers last conference.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Doliguez played in six games for Rain or Shine and averaged 4.17 points. He shot 5 of 12 from three-point range for a 42-percent clip.
    ___

    For more PBA updates, click here.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again