How Standhardinger benefits with Onwubere, Doliguez around at NorthPort

THE need for players who can stretch the floor prompted NorthPort to make a deal with Rain or Shine where the Batang Pier acquired Sidney Onwubere and Clint Doliguez in exchange for Bradwyn Guinto.

NorthPort team governor Erick Arejola said Onwubere and Doliguez have upsides that the Batang Pier didn’t have in their bubble campaign in which the team slumped to a 1-10 record inspite of their promising 2019 campaign.

For one, Arejola said having players like Onwubere and Doliguez will open up the floor inside for their bigs such as Christian Standhardinger.

“Adding Onwubere who is a big guy who can shoot from the outside, ang style ngayon is stretch four. I think that would open the inside more for Christian to operate,” said Arejola of Onwubere.

Arejola said NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan was able to see Doliguez up close, being a head coach of Letran in the NCAA when the Knights beat Doliguez’s San Beda in the 2019 finals.

Upon their evaluation, Arejola said the team felt Doliguez will also be a valuable presence for NorthPort not just on offense but also on defense.

“Two-way player siya that can really help the team. We felt that’s what we lack nung bubble,” said Arejola.

Onwubere averaged 5.73 points and 3.55 rebounds for the Elastopainters but had his best season, exposure-wise, as he played in all 11 games of the team during the bubble campaign. The Emilio Aguinaldo College product converted 6 of his 27 three-pointers last conference.

Doliguez played in six games for Rain or Shine and averaged 4.17 points. He shot 5 of 12 from three-point range for a 42-percent clip.

