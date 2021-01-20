Guinto beefs up RoS frontline as PBA approves trade with NorthPort

THE PBA on Wednesday approved the trade between Rain or Shine and NorthPort in which Sidney Onwubere and Clint Doliguez were sent from the Elastopainters to the Batang Pier for Bradwyn Guinto.

The deal was submitted to the PBA trade committee on Monday with the Elastopainters getting Guinto to add ceiling to their frontline in the first trade of 2021.

The Batang Pier, meanwhile, got promising players in Onwubere and Doliguez after their strong showing in last year’s bubble tournament.

Guinto saw action for nine games with NorthPort where he averaged 2.22 points and 1.78 rebounds in just 10 minutes of play.

Guinto joins the Rain or Shine frontcourt backstopped by Beau Belga although his health will also be a question mark, having sat in a number of games due to injuries even during the 2019 season.

Onwubere, meanwhile, showed a lot of promise with Rain or Shine, averaging 5.73 points and 3.55 rebounds while playing in all 11 games last conference.

Doliguez was one of the rookies of Rain or Shine in last year’s campaign. He saw action for six games and contributed 4.17 points last year.

