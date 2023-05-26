How Phoenix coach plans to make up for the loss of Encho Serrano

PHOENIX Super LPG coach Jamike Jarin said it will take a collective effort to make up for the absence of rookie sensation Encho Serrano.

The Fuel Masters lost Serrano when the former La Salle guard declined a two-year contract extension from Phoenix to play for the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the MPBL.

Head coach Jamike Jarin said they are now looking at ways to make up for the loss of Serrano, who averaged about 10 points a game during his rookie season.

“We are going to do it collectively,” said Jarin. “Let’s take two more points from Jjay Alejandro. Let’s take two more points from RR Garcia, etc.”

Jarin said he is happy that Phoenix was able to show the collective effort he was looking for in its first game in the PBA on Tour against San Miguel which it won, 106-101.

Garcia had 11 points, and Jjay Alejandro had 10 points and nine assists in a game where Phoenix held a 26-point lead at one point.

“We like to put the mentality of next man up. Encho Serrano is not with us right now. So it’s the next man up. I’m just proud of everybody especially the guards. They picked it up and played better,” said Jarin.

Jarin said any decision on the future of Serrano in done at the management level, adding he would rather focus on preparing the team for the 48th season.

“Whatever he decides, we wish him well and he will always be family,” said Jarin.

