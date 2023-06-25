Ginebra game-hero Jayson David takes matters into his own hands

JAYSON David admitted the final two plays of Barangay Ginebra in it's come-from-behind win over Rain or Shine in the PBA On Tour weren't meant for him.

But with a presence of mind, he took matters into his own hands. And he delivered.

"Actually, hindi sa akin yun. Ako lang yung ball handler at the time," he recalled. "E lahat ng shooters namin naka-deny, si Von (Pessumal) and si Miah (Gray). Nakita ko open lane, kaya ayun layup."

The basket was the first of back-to-back attempts made by David in the final 1:49 as the Kings completed an endgame comeback for a 108-107 win over the Elasto Painters.

The sophomore also scored the game winner with 2.4 seconds to go in a fastbreak play.

"Yung winning shot. Nakita ko na-rebound ni Miah. Kaya pagka-rebound niya tumakbo na ako," said David who cut to the basket and received the perfect pass from Gray.

