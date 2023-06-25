Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Ginebra game-hero Jayson David takes matters into his own hands

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    jayson david ginebra vs rain or shine
    PHOTO: pba images

    JAYSON David admitted the final two plays of Barangay Ginebra in it's come-from-behind win over Rain or Shine in the PBA On Tour weren't meant for him.

    But with a presence of mind, he took matters into his own hands. And he delivered.

    READ: Jayson David turns unlikely hero for Ginebra

    "Actually, hindi sa akin yun. Ako lang yung ball handler at the time," he recalled. "E lahat ng shooters namin naka-deny, si Von (Pessumal) and si Miah (Gray). Nakita ko open lane, kaya ayun layup."

    The basket was the first of back-to-back attempts made by David in the final 1:49 as the Kings completed an endgame comeback for a 108-107 win over the Elasto Painters.

    ginebra celebration

    The sophomore also scored the game winner with 2.4 seconds to go in a fastbreak play.

    "Yung winning shot. Nakita ko na-rebound ni Miah. Kaya pagka-rebound niya tumakbo na ako," said David who cut to the basket and received the perfect pass from Gray.

      PHOTO: pba images

