Austria reveals how McCullough helped SMB find Brandon Brown

CHRIS McCullough has given his endorsement of Brandon Brown to be San Miguel's import in the PBA Governors Cup.

Coach Leo Austria revealed McCullough shared inputs to the Beermen how Brown had been rigorously working out to stay in playing shape in case an overseas call-up comes his way.

San Miguel management immediately hit up McCollough the moment it saw Brown working out with the same import that powered the team in the 2019 Commissioner's Cup championship.

"One time we saw him with Chris McCullough so I asked Chris how is he (Brown) as a player," said Austria. "Nasa isang gym lang sila. Ok daw and he (Brown) is working out regularly."

Brown, who previously suited up for Phoenix during the 2017 Governors Cup, arrived in the country over the weekend and is now completing his mandatory quarantine protocols.

Veteran guard Chris Ross also had his say on the hiring of Brown, showing management and the coaching staff some clips of Brown's stint in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

"Kilala rin siya ni Chris Ross, and minsan nga pinakita niya sa amin yung videos niya," Austria added.

From there, Brown had been on the radar of San Miguel management through team manager Gee Abanilla, who eventually gave the nod to tap the services of the import for the season-ending conference.

Austria describes Brown as a complete player, and has good attitude on-and-off the court.

"He can shoot from deep, from the perimeter, and he's a post up player," said Austria of how he recalls Brown during his stint with Phoenix.

Austria added Brown has been a consistent Top 5 player in scoring and rebounding in the KBL, where he was named Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back fashion in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

